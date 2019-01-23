Ford trickles higher after mixed quarter

Ford (NYSE:F) posts mixed results for a noisy Q4 that included a $1.8B special items charge. Revenue was ahead of estimates, while EPS arrived in $0.02 short.

During the quarter, company adjusted EBIT of $1.5Bwas driven by North America, which posted fourth-quarter EBIT of $2.0B and an EBIT margin of 7.6%. Ford management also cited mix and pricing as positive factor during the quarter.

"While 2018 was a challenging year, we put in place key building blocks to build a more resilient and competitive business model that can thrive no matter the economic environment," says Ford CFO Bob Shanks.

Shares of Ford are up 0.60% in AH trading.

Previously: Ford Motor misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)