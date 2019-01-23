Lam Resarch +7% on Q2 beats, $5B buyback

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) gains 6.6% after reporting Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 2% Y/Y revenue decline.

In-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $2.25B to $2.55B (consensus: $2.45B) and EPS of $3.20 to $3.60 (consensus: $3.38).

Gross margin was 46.3% (consensus: 46%) and operating margin was 28.8% (consensus: 27.5%).

Ending deferred revenue was $493M compared to the $626M in Q1.

Buyback: Lam's board approves a $5B share repurchase program that will be funded from a combination of cash on hand, cash generation, and borrowings.

Suppliers getting a boost from Lam's earnings: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) +5.9%, MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) +0.2% , Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) +0.5% .

