Sterling Bancorp in deal to buy $504M in commercial loans

Jan. 23, 2019 4:31 PM ETSterling Bancorp (STL)STLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) agrees to buy the asset-based and equipment finance lending businesses of Woodforest National Bank, adding significant origination capabilities to Sterling's Midwest and Southwest regions.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2018, the balance of commercial loans and leases outstanding to be acquired was $504M, with $339M in asset-based loans and $165M in equipment finance loans.
  • Pro forma for the acquisition, Sterling will have a combined $1.1B in asset-based loans and $1.4B in equipment finance loans.
  • Transaction consideration will be paid in cash.
  • Expected to close in Q1 2019.
  • Previously: Sterling Bancorp beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)
