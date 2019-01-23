Sterling Bancorp in deal to buy $504M in commercial loans
Jan. 23, 2019 4:31 PM ETSterling Bancorp (STL)STLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) agrees to buy the asset-based and equipment finance lending businesses of Woodforest National Bank, adding significant origination capabilities to Sterling's Midwest and Southwest regions.
- As of Dec. 31, 2018, the balance of commercial loans and leases outstanding to be acquired was $504M, with $339M in asset-based loans and $165M in equipment finance loans.
- Pro forma for the acquisition, Sterling will have a combined $1.1B in asset-based loans and $1.4B in equipment finance loans.
- Transaction consideration will be paid in cash.
- Expected to close in Q1 2019.
