Gastar Exploration emerges from Chapter 11 as private company

Gastar Exploration (OTCPK:GSTCQ) says it has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy as Gastar Exploration LLC, a private company.

Gastar says it eliminated more than $350M of debt and preferred equity obligations from its balance sheet through its reorganization process, and converted its corporate form from a Delaware corporation to a Delaware limited liability company.

The company says the payout rate for existing preferred equity is ~$0.02/share and for existing common equity eligible for the payment is well below a penny per share.