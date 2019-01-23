United Rentals rides higher after earnings

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is up 3.45% after topping Q4 earnings estimates on the back of 21% rental revenue growth. Owned equipment rental revenue increased 18.8%, reflecting increases of 16.8% in the volume of equipment on rent and 2.2% in rental rates.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18.0% to a company record $1.117B.

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin fell 90 bps to 48.4% of sales as acquisitions factored in.

Gross margin increased 30 bps to 43.3% of sales.

CEO update: "Our integration of major acquisitions expanded our service offering, and we gained traction from investments in fleet and technology. For the full year, we grew pro forma rental revenue by 10.5%, improved our adjusted EBITDA margin, and increased ROIC to a record 11%."

Looking ahead, United Rentals expects 2019 revenue of $9.15B to $9.55B and adjusted EBITDA of $4.35B to $4.55B.