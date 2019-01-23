F5 Networks logs profit beat, but guidance is light

Jan. 23, 2019 4:37 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)FFIVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is down 0.5% postmarket after its Q1 profits topped analyst expectations but revenues fell narrowly short, and the company issued light guidance for the current quarter.
  • Gross profit rose nearly 5% to $457.1M, and GAAP net income jumped by 48% with help from lower provisions for income taxes.
  • On an adjusted basis, net income rose nearly 16% to $163.5M.
  • "F5 continues to advance its position in multi-cloud architectures with growing demand for software solutions driving 4% year over year total revenue growth in our first quarter," says CEO François Locoh-Donou. "We also delivered continued product and services revenue growth and stronger than expected non-GAAP earnings in the quarter.”
  • Revenue breakout: Products, $233.9M (up 2.9%); Services, $309.9M (up 4.7%).
  • It's guiding to Q2 revenues of $543M-$553M (light of consensus for $553.9M), and EPS of $2.53-$2.56 (below consensus for $2.58).
