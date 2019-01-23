Xilinx +8% on Q3 beats, upside guide

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) gains 7.9% aftermarket on Q3 beats with revenue up 34% Y/Y. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue from $815M to $835M (consensus: $776.2M).

Revenue breakdown (calculated from percentage of total revenue): Data Center and TME, $168M (consensus: $170.4M); Auto, Broadcast, and Consumer, $120M (consensus: $118.8M); Communications, $280M (consensus: $265.8M); Industrial, Aerospace, and Defense, $216M (consensus: $198.2M); Channel, $16M (consensus: $19.8M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Xilinx beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)

Previously: Xilinx declares $0.36 dividend (Jan. 23)