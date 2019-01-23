Raymond James Q1 AUM slides 10% on equity market drop

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.79 exceeds consensus estimate of $1.73 and compares with $1.68 in Q4 2018 and $1.61 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net revenue increased 12% Y/Y to $1.93B, surpassing the average analyst estimate of $1.91B.

Client assets under administration of $725.4B, relatively flat vs. Dec. 31, 2017 and down 8% from Sept. 30, 2018.

Financial assets under management of $126.5B, fell 3% from Dec. 31, 2017 and 10% from Sept. 30, 2018, largely due to equity market decline during the quarter.

Book value per share of $43.69 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $43.73 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Previously: Raymond James Financial beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)