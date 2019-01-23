Report: Nielsen restarting sales process, with bids due Friday
Jan. 23, 2019 4:47 PM ETNielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)NLSN, BX, KKRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) is restarting the process to sell itself, and should draw a premium, the New York Post reports.
- Shares are up 1.6% after hours.
- The company expects first-round bids due Friday from suitors that include former owners Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Hellman & Friedman, according to the report.
- Blackstone's David Calhoun was CEO of Nielsen from 2006-2013, the Post notes, running the company for Blackstone, H&F and Carlyle Group -- which listed Nielsen in a January 2011 IPO.
- Nielsen's now worth $17.6B; the trio of P-E firms had bought Nielsen in 2006 for $11B.
- Other interested firms, according to the report: KKR, TPG Capital and Bain Capital.