Stocks edge higher after strong earnings trio

Stocks ended with slight gains in an uneven day of trading that saw the S&P 500 rise as much as 0.8% early, then lose as much as 0.8% by midday and finally finishing just above its flatline.

The S&P's 50-day moving average (2,619) again proved an important technical support level, as buying interest entered the market soon after the 50-day MA was violated during today's trade.

The Dow outperformed the other major benchmarks as components IBM (+8.5%), Procter & Gamble (+4.9%) and United Technologies (+5.4%) posted strong gains following quarterly earnings beats and reassuring guidance.

Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by consumer staples (+1.2%) and utilities (+1.1%), while the energy (-1%) and materials (-0.7%) groups were the day's lone losers.

U.S. Treasury prices pared early losses but still ended lower, sending the yield on the two-year note up 2 bps to 2.59% and on the 10-year note 3 bps higher to 2.76%.

U.S. WTI March crude fell 0.7% to settle at $52.62/bbl after trimming much of their earlier losses as traders looked to the possibility of U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil.