Citrix Systems -7% on Q4 beats with downside guide

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) drops 6.6% aftermarket on Q4 beats with 3% Y/Y revenue growth and downside Q1 guidance with revenue of $700M to $710M (consensus: $726.61M) and EPS of $1.15 to $1.20 (consensus: $1.37).

FY19 guidance has revenue of $3.08B to $3.09B (consensus: $3.09B) and EPS of $6 (consensus: $6.06).

Revenue breakdown: Product and license, $210.8M (consensus: $212.9M); Subscription, $129.8M (consensus: $121.9M); Support and Services, $461.2M (consensus: $454M).

