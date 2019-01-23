U.S. crude supply rose 6.5M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 6.55M barrels of oil for the week ending Jan. 18, vs. a draw of 560K barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 3.64M barrels and distillate inventories show a build of 2.57M barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 360K barrels.

Nymex crude recently was at $52.34/bbl in electronic trading, down slightly from today's $52.62/bbl settlement price.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI