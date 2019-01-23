PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) drops 5.5% after Q1 results that beat estimates with revenue up 9% Y/Y but came with downside Q2 guidance with revenue of $310M to $315M (consensus: $324.2M) and EPS of $0.31 to $0.36 (consensus: $0.39).

FY19 guidance has revenue of $1.325B to $1.34B (consensus: $1.33B) and EPS of $1.75 to $1.85 (consensus: $1.70).

Revenue breakdown: Software, $299.4M (consensus: $283.3M); Service, $39.4M (consensus: $39.9M).

Earnings call started at 5 PM with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: PTC beats by $0.15, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)