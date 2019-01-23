Sallie Mae +5.4% after announcing dividend, Q4 beat

Sallie Mae (NYSE:SLM) jumps 5.4% in after-hours trading after initiating a regular quarterly common stock dividend and reports Q4 earnings exceeding consensus estimate.

Starts new share repurchase program for up to $200M.

Declares Q1 dividend of 3 cents per share to be paid on March 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2019.

Sees 2019 core EPS of $1.22-$1.26; consensus estimate $1.21.

Sees 2019 private education loan originations of $5.7B and non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio of 35%-36%.

Q4 core EPS of 31 cents beats consensus estimate of 27 cents; increases from adjusted figure of 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $383M, up 24% Y/Y; net interest margin increased 11 basis points to 6.11%.

Q4 non-GAAP operating efficiency ratio of 37.6% vs. 41.2% in year-ago quarter.

Q4 private education loan originations of $733M, up 16% Y/Y.

Private education loans in forbearance were 3.8%, up from 3.7%.

Q4 personal loan originations of $185M.

