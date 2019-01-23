Crown Castle marks beat-and-raise in Q4

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) narrowly topped Q4 expectations and raised guidance for 2019, with double-digit gains across key financial metrics.

Site rental revenues of $1.209B rose 15% and topped company guidance, and adjusted funds from operations also jumped 15% to $591M.

EBITDA rose 15% as well, to $816M; net income more than doubled to $213M.

Of site rental revenues' gain of $158M, about $59M was organic and $82M in contributions from acquisitions/other items, with a $17M increasing in straight-line revenues.

"We continue to believe our ability to offer towers, small cells and fiber solutions, which are all integral components of communications networks and are shared among multiple tenants, provides us the best opportunity to generate significant growth while delivering high returns for our shareholders," says CEO Jay Brown.

He added the U.S. is the best market to own communications infrastructure, and the company's focused on delivering dividend growth of 7-8% a year.

For 2019, it's guiding to site rental revenues of $4.939B-$4.984B; net income of $781M-$861M; EBITDA of $3.34B-$3.39B; and adjusted funds from operations of $2.41B-$2.46B.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m ET.

Previously: Crown Castle beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Jan. 23 2019)

Press release