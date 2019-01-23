Avista, Hydro One officially drop merger plans

Avista (NYSE:AVA) and Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) mutually agree to terminate their merger agreement following the recent orders by state regulators in Washington and Idaho which denied approval of the merger.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission rejected the deal earlier this month, with both citing concerns that Ontario's provincial government, which owns 47% of Hydro One shares, might meddle in AVA's operations.

As required by the merger deal, Hydro One will pay AVA a $103M termination fee.