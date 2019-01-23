Boston Properties signs additional long-term leases at 399 park avenue

Jan. 23, 2019 5:17 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)BXPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) signed two additional long-term leases totaling 250,000 square feet at its 399 Park Avenue property, located in midtown New York City.
  • The two new leases have an average lease term of more than 15 years and include an existing tenant that has extended and expanded its current lease, and a lease with a new tenant that absorbs near-term expiring space.
  • These two leases follow Boston Properties’ recently-announced 300,000 square foot lease with a leading investment management firm, bringing total recent leasing at 399 Park Avenue to more than 550,000 square feet.
  • 399 Park Avenue is now 93% leased.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.