Boston Properties signs additional long-term leases at 399 park avenue
Jan. 23, 2019 5:17 PM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)BXPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) signed two additional long-term leases totaling 250,000 square feet at its 399 Park Avenue property, located in midtown New York City.
- The two new leases have an average lease term of more than 15 years and include an existing tenant that has extended and expanded its current lease, and a lease with a new tenant that absorbs near-term expiring space.
- These two leases follow Boston Properties’ recently-announced 300,000 square foot lease with a leading investment management firm, bringing total recent leasing at 399 Park Avenue to more than 550,000 square feet.
- 399 Park Avenue is now 93% leased.
- Source: Press Release