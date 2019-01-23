AmTrust Financial series C preferred drop 46% after delisting announced

  • AmTrust Financial Services' (NYSE:AFSI.PC) board approves voluntarily delisting of all six series of preferred stock and two series of subordinated notes from the NYSE.
  • AmTrust Financial Services Series C Preferred have fallen 46% to close at $8.63 on Jan. 23, down from $15.96 on Jan. 18 before the delisting announcement was made.
  • The company said the administrative costs and burdens associated with maintaining the listings on the NYSE and the registration exceed the benefits given the small number of record holders and low daily trading volume.
  • On Jan. 22, AmFin Financial, the former holding company of AmTrust Bank, completed its plan of reorganization adopted in 2011 as part of its bankruptcy case filed in 2009.
  • Previously: Maiden Holdings to return about $700M unearned premium to AmTrust (Jan. 3)
