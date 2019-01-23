Credit Acceptance -1.5% after BTIG's Bologna initiates at sell
Jan. 23, 2019 Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)
- Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) slips 1.5% in after-hours markets after BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna initiates coverage of CACC with a sell rating and a price target of $340.
- Spreads on newly originated loans have fallen to 20.3% in Q3 2018 from 31.1% in 2010.
- CACC has increased the risk profile of its originations to maintain portfolio, Bologna writes in a note.
- "Increased portfolio and originations exposure to purchase loans away from dealer loans is increasing the potential downside risk for CACC," he says.