Credit Acceptance -1.5% after BTIG's Bologna initiates at sell

  • Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) slips 1.5% in after-hours markets after BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna initiates coverage of CACC with a sell rating and a price target of $340.
  • Spreads on newly originated loans have fallen to 20.3% in Q3 2018 from 31.1% in 2010.
  • CACC has increased the risk profile of its originations to maintain portfolio, Bologna writes in a note.
  • "Increased portfolio and originations exposure to purchase loans away from dealer loans is increasing the potential downside risk for CACC," he says.
