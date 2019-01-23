Vornado estimates Q4 items to increase FFO by 20 cents per share

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) estimates that three items that will increase its Q4 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions by 20 cents per diluted share. Items include:

$67.3M of FFO resulting from the sale of condominium units at 220 Central Park South;

$24.4M of negative FFO resulting from non-cash mark-to-market fair value adjustments from Vornado's real estate fund, which is being wound down.

$1.7M of negative FFO from other items.

Also, in Q4, the tax-assessed value of theMART increased and as a result, 2018 real estate tax expense will be about $12M, or 6 cents per share, higher than previously estimated.