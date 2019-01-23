PG&E says complying with judge's fire plan would cost up to $150B

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says in a federal court filing that it would need to hire 650K full-time employees and cost as much as $150B to remove all the dead trees in its territory by June 21.

The estimate was included in PG&E’s response to a call by U.S. District Judge William Alsup for the utility to trim tree branches and inspect and repair thousands of miles of power lines or cut local electricity supply to prevent wildfires.

Alsup is overseeing a jury verdict against PG&E involving the deadly explosion of a company gas pipeline in 2010.

