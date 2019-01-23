Hess, Occidental Petro CEOs tell OPEC that U.S. shale growth will slow

The chief executives of Hess (NYSE:HES) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) sought today to ease OPEC worries about losing market share, telling the group that U.S. investors want a reduction in growth and higher payouts.

"Shale is not the next Saudi Arabia. It is an important short-cycle component," Hess head John Hess told a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that U.S. shale production now accounts for ~6% of global production and likely will rise to 10% by mid-decade before flattening out and degrading.

"OPEC plays a very important role in stabilizing the market and those efforts need to be recognized," Hess also said.

"Not as much money will be pouring into the Permian Basin this time," said OXY CEO Vicki Hollub, adding that "investors will hold companies accountable for returns, and a lot of this didn’t happen previously" during the previous oil price downturn.