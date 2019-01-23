Nikkei: Ghosn to resign as chairman/CEO of Renault

Carlos Ghosn has told Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) that he'll resign as its chairman and CEO, Nikkei reports, after a denial of bail in Japan has ruled out a quick return to France.

The French government was already taking steps to remove Ghosn and looking to integrate Renault and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) under a single holding company.

Renault is expecting to accept Ghosn's resignation at a Thursday board meeting, according to the report, and name interim chief Thierry Bollore its next CEO, with Michelin CEO Jean-Dominique Senard set to become chairman.