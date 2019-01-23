Enterprise Products offshore terminal plan slowed by gov shutdown, exec says

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has readied the paperwork to build another U.S. offshore crude export terminal, but the government shutdown has blocked it from filing permit applications with regulators, Senior VP Brent Secrest said today at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston.

EPD would file an application for the SPOT Deepwater Terminal, which would be capable of exporting 85K barrels per hour, with the U.S. Maritime Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard when the federal government reopens.

Secrest also said EPD is readying the conversion of a natural gas liquids pipeline to crude oil in the Permian Basin that could move 200K bbl/day, helping to alleviate pipeline constraints.

EPD also is considing another long haul crude pipeline from the Midland Basin to Houston.