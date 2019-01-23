First Quantum drops plan for massive job cuts in Zambia

  • First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -0.6%) scraps its planned layoff of 2,500 workers in Zambia and says it wants to extend talks with the government over an increase in mining taxes.
  • Zambia, Africa's second largest copper producer, hiked its sliding scale for royalties of 4%-6% by 1.5 percentage points and introduced a new 10% tax when the price of copper tops $7,500/metric ton.
  • First Quantum accounts for more than half of the country’s copper production and is the largest individual taxpayer.
  • Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) also operates in Zambia and said earlier this week it is considering selling its Lumwana copper mine given "challenging conditions" in the country.
