First Quantum drops plan for massive job cuts in Zambia
Jan. 23, 2019 First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF)
- First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -0.6%) scraps its planned layoff of 2,500 workers in Zambia and says it wants to extend talks with the government over an increase in mining taxes.
- Zambia, Africa's second largest copper producer, hiked its sliding scale for royalties of 4%-6% by 1.5 percentage points and introduced a new 10% tax when the price of copper tops $7,500/metric ton.
- First Quantum accounts for more than half of the country’s copper production and is the largest individual taxpayer.
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) also operates in Zambia and said earlier this week it is considering selling its Lumwana copper mine given "challenging conditions" in the country.