Sprague Resources sees 2018 EBITDA below prior guidance
Jan. 23, 2019
- Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) says it expects FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA to come in below previous guidance of $110M-$120M and its distribution coverage to be below 1.0x.
- Sprague cites Q4 headwinds in its refined products and natural gas segments: in refined products, warmer late-year weather, a less supportive market structure and limited blending opportunities led to the shortfall, while natural gas business saw limited optimization opportunities and increased competitive intensity.
- Nevertheless, Sprague declares a Q4 cash distribution of $0.6675/unit, unchanged from Q3, believing the causes for lower EBITDA are challenges that the company can manage through incremental growth and continued cost management initiatives in 2019, plus normal weather and market structure assumptions.