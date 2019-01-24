Nikkei: China boosts gold for first time in two years

China added gold to its foreign reserves last month for the first time in two years, Nikkei reports, amid continuing cutbacks in its holdings of U.S. Treasurys.

Gold tonnage held by China hit 1,852 at the end of last month (about $76B), about 10 tons higher than the prior month. China's Treasury holdings fell for the fifth straight month, to $1.14T as of October's end.

That all points to China working to reduce dependence on the dollar as its relationship with the U.S. is strained. Total foreign-currency reserves have been steady at just over $3T over the past two years, but the mix is shifting as the country sheds U.S. Treasurys.

Comex gold's at $1,281/ounce, up about 4.5% from the end of November.

