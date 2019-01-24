FT: Microsoft Bing blocked by China

Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing search engine has been blocked in China due to government order, the Financial Times reports.

That the order came from the government was confirmed by state-owned China Unicom (NYSE:CHU), according to the report. Microsoft confirmed Bing was inaccessible behind the "Great Firewall" and said it was engaged to determine next steps.

If true, Bing joins Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in that club, after Google pulled its search engine and sites from the Middle Kingdom in 2010.

Bing was the only major foreign search engine available behind the Great Firewall, and Microsoft censored search on sensitive topics to comply with policy.