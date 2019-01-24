CNBC: Apple lays off 200 from self-driving car project

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has dismissed just over 200 workers from Project Titan, its autonomous-vehicle project, CNBC reports.

That's being explained internally as a bit of restructuring considering new leadership came in in August: Former Apple and Tesla exec Doug Field came back to help lead the project.

"Some groups are being moved to projects in other parts of the company, where they will support machine learning and other initiatives, across all of Apple,” a spokesperson told CNBC.

In recent months, Apple's prospects seem to have narrowed from producing a vehicle to a focus on autonomous-driving software.