Investors look for ECB to acknowledge risks to eurozone economy

With no new actions expected at the European Central Bank's policy meeting Thursday, the main event will be Mario Draghi's post-meeting news conference.

Admitting that the eurozone economic outlook has downside risks would set the stage for cheap loans intended to boost financial conditions.

The central bank has already announced that rates won't be raised until at least the end of the summer.

The ECB ended its monthly asset purchases in December and commits to keeping the size of its bulked up balance sheet by reinvesting proceeds of maturing bonds.

