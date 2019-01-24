Trump to give state of the union after shutdown ends

President Donald Trump says he'll wait until the government is re-opened before he gives his state of the union address to Congress.

Says he's not looking for an alternate site to give the annual speech, adding that no venue can compete with the importance of the House Chamber.

The partial government shutdown is now in its 34th day. The Senate plans to take up two measures Thursday afternoon--one supported by Trump and the other supported by Democrats--but neither is expected to advance.

