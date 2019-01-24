Transocean prices $550M of secured notes due 2027

Jan. 24, 2019
  • Transocean Poseidon Limited, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Transocean (NYSE:RIG), has priced $550M of senior secured notes due 2027, bearing interest at the rate of 6.875% per annum and will be callable after February 1, 2022.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about February 1, 2019.
  • The estimated net proceeds of ~$538M will be used to partially finance the construction or acquisition of the Deepwater Poseidon.
  • Shares are down a fraction premarket.
