Top News

U.S. stocks poised for positive opening

|By:, SA News Editor

Futures for the three major U.S. stock market averages point to opening in the green, as China and U.S. are set for "in-depth" talks next week.

Nasdaq +0.5%, S&P 500 +0.2% and Dow +0.1%.

Bristol Myers Squibb, American Airlines earnings due out this morning.

Europe +0.4% in midday as investors wait on the ECB's statement following its first policy meeting of the year.

Asia was mostly up overnight, with the Hang Seng Index closing up 0.4%; Nikkei -0.1%.

Crude oil basically flat at $52.63 per barrel.

