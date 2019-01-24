U.S. stocks poised for positive opening

Futures for the three major U.S. stock market averages point to opening in the green, as China and U.S. are set for "in-depth" talks next week.

Nasdaq +0.5% , S&P 500 +0.2% and Dow +0.1% .

Bristol Myers Squibb, American Airlines earnings due out this morning.

Europe +0.4% in midday as investors wait on the ECB's statement following its first policy meeting of the year.

Asia was mostly up overnight, with the Hang Seng Index closing up 0.4% ; Nikkei -0.1% .

Crude oil basically flat at $52.63 per barrel.