McCormick tumbles after Q4 miss

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 2% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $984.4M (+1%); Flavor Solutions: $514.8M (+0.4%).

Adjusted gross margin rate down 30 bps to 45.5%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $227.5M (-3%); Flavor Solutions: $70.2M (-3%).

Adjusted operating margin rate fell 70 bps to 19.9%.

Income from unconsolidated operations grew 5.8% to $10.9M.

FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +1% to +3% (+3% to +5% in constant currency); Operating income: +10% to +12%; Adjusted operating income: +7% to +9%; Tax rate: ~22%; Diluted EPS: $5.09 to $5.19; Adjusted diluted EPS: $5.17 to $5.27.

Shares are down 8.65% premarket

