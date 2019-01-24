McCormick tumbles after Q4 miss

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 2% on a constant currency basis in Q4.
Segment revenue: Consumer: $984.4M (+1%); Flavor Solutions: $514.8M (+0.4%).
Adjusted gross margin rate down 30 bps to 45.5%.
Segment operating income: Consumer: $227.5M (-3%); Flavor Solutions: $70.2M (-3%).
Adjusted operating margin rate fell 70 bps to 19.9%.
Income from unconsolidated operations grew 5.8% to $10.9M.
FY2019 Guidance: Sales: +1% to +3% (+3% to +5% in constant currency); Operating income: +10% to +12%; Adjusted operating income: +7% to +9%; Tax rate: ~22%; Diluted EPS: $5.09 to $5.19; Adjusted diluted EPS: $5.17 to $5.27.
Shares are down 8.65% premarket
Previously: McCormick misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Jan. 24)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox