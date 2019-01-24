Southwest Airlines +2% after solid Q4 results, outlook

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) flies higher after topping estimates with its Q4 report.

Passenger revenue was up 8.6% to $5.32B and revenue per available seat miles increased 1.8% during the quarter.

Operating expenses per available seat mile showed an increase of 1.5% in Q4 off higher jet fuel prices.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates Q1 revenue per available seat mile growth of 4% to 5% despite a government shutdown impact of $10M to $15M. Southwest expects full-year capactiy growth of no more than 5%.

CEO outlook: "Our financial goals for 2019 are to grow profits and earnings per share, expand margins, improve returns on invested capital, and maintain an investment-grade balance sheet. I am pleased with our revenue momentum, particularly with our unit revenue growth expectations for the first half of the year. Our 2019 non-fuel cost outlook has improved, compared with our earlier projections. We have a priority to improve our cost performance and maintain solid cost control beyond 2019."

Shares of Southwest are up 1.98% in premarket trading to $52.03.

