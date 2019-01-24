Cannae reports $1.35 notes offering to pay for Dun & Bradstreet deal

Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) says the vehicle it formed with Thomas H. Lee Partners and others to buy Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) plans to offer $1.35B in notes to pay for to pay for the deal.

Intends to offer $500M of senior secured notes due 2026 and $850M of senior notes due 2027.

Also expects to use new senior secured credit facilities and cash equity contributions to pay for the acquisition and redeem existing DNB debt.

Previously: Dun & Bradstreet wins UK approval for go-private deal (Jan. 17)