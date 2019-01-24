Wedbush steps off Palo Alto sidelines

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives upgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the target by $40 to $265. (Source: Bloomberg First Word)

Palo Alto is expected to report earnings on February 25. Analysts expect $681.96M in revenue and $1.22 EPS.

PANW is up 2% premarket to $210.

Update with analyst color:

Ives cites PANW moving past headwinds from last year that included sales force disruption, a new CEO, a lack of prep for the impending cloud shift, and an unpredictable firewall refresh cycle.

Field checks show PANW moving beyond those issues, though there is still some product strategy "wrinkles" like Application Framework traction.

Ives sees the GlobalProtect cloud platform with expanding cross-selling opportunities that could add 150-200 bps of billings growth in the next 12 to 18 months.

Source: Research note.