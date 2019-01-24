JetBlue +4% after earnings topper

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) surges 3.77% in premarket action after the company tops estimates with its Q4 report.

Operating revenue came in at $1.97B during the quarter vs. $1.96B consensus. Revenue per available seat mile was up 2.4%, led by strong close-in demand trends across the network.

Looking ahead, JetBlue expects RASM growth of -2% to +1% for Q1 and cost per available seat mile to be +1.5% to +3.5%. For the full year 2019, JetBlue expects capacity to land in a range of +5.0% and +7.0%.

CEO outlook: "We expect 2019 will be a stepping stone year to deliver on our 2020 goals, and to further improvements beyond 2020. We expect to see margin expansion resulting from our network reallocation, ancillary revenue initiatives, improvements to our fleet and our progress in better controlling our costs. We remain confident in our ability to execute on our building blocks and achieve our $2.50 to $3.00 EPS target in 2020."

