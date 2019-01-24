TAL Education +5.9% on Q3 earnings beat

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) reports revenue rose 35.3% Y/Y in Q3 driven by an increase in total student enrollments.

Total students enrollment increased 68.4% Y/Y to ~2,599,180, driven primarily by promotions in small class and online courses.

The total number of learning centers +18 Q/Q to 666.

Gross margin rate up 530 bps to 54.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 280 bps to 15.9%.

Q4 Guidance: Total net revenues: $670.5M to $685.6M (+33% to 36% Y/Y).

TAL +5.9% premarket.

