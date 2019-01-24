Bristol-Myers Squibb withdraws U.S. application for Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line lung cancer

Following discussions with the FDA, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has withdrawn its marketing application for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with tumor mutational burdens (TMB) of at least 10 mutations/megabase.

The company says more evidence is required to demonstrate the relationship between TMB and PD-L1 and overall survival (OS) in these patients in a first-line setting. The additional data will include final results from Part 1a of the Phase 3 Checkmate-227 trial, expected in H1. Since the availability of the data will likely fall beyond the FDA's action date of May 20, it decided withdraw the application.