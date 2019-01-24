Fidelity expands its Canadian line of ETFs, mutual funds.

Jan. 24, 2019 7:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Fidelity Investments Canada expands its line of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds with the launch of Fidelity Low Volatility and Fidelity High Quality Factor ETFs and mutual funds.
  • The low volatility factor strategy aims to generate market-like returns over time with lower volatility.
  • The high quality factor strategy seek to improve long-term performance potential by targeting factors that have historically outperformed broad market indices.
  • The new ETFs and mutual funds, which start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today, will have management fees ranging from 0.35% to 0.45%.
