Fidelity expands its Canadian line of ETFs, mutual funds.
Jan. 24, 2019 7:22 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Fidelity Investments Canada expands its line of exchange-traded funds and mutual funds with the launch of Fidelity Low Volatility and Fidelity High Quality Factor ETFs and mutual funds.
- The low volatility factor strategy aims to generate market-like returns over time with lower volatility.
- The high quality factor strategy seek to improve long-term performance potential by targeting factors that have historically outperformed broad market indices.
- The new ETFs and mutual funds, which start trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today, will have management fees ranging from 0.35% to 0.45%.