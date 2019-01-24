Amazon needs more pharmacies for consumer offering - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut says Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) PillPack retail pharmacy business was granted nine new state prescription licenses in the past month with three more license applications pending.

But the analyst says Amazon will "have to acquire or build a few more mail pharmacies/grow capacity before being able to go live with a consumer pharmacy offering.”

The firm's channel checks show private brand Solimo increasing its offerings.

On pricing, Amazon's OTC drugs remain cheaper than Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), but CVS (NYSE:CVS) is becoming more competitive.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Amazon purchased PillPack last summer for undisclosed terms, scooping it up from interested buyer Walmart, which was reportedly willing to pay in the neighborhood of $1B.