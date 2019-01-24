BMY posts strong Q4, shares down 2% on withdrawal of key drug application

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Q4 results: Revenues: $5,973M (+9.6%); Product Sales: $5,715M (+13.3%); Alliance and other revenues: $258M (-36.0%).

Net Income: $1192M; Non-GAAP Net Income: $1,543M (+37.4%); EPS: $0.73; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.94 (+38.2%).

Key product sales: Opdivo: $1,804M (+33%); Eliquis: $1,705M (+25%); Orencia: $731M (+10%); Sprycel: $536M (+2%); Yervoy: $384M (+43%); Baraclude: $165M (-29%).

2019 Guidance: GAAP EPS: $3.75 - 3.85; non-GAAP EPS: $4.10 - 4.20.

The Company has withdrawn U.S. application for Opdivo + Yervoy in first-line lung cancer.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

Previously: Bristol-Myers Squibb beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jan. 24)