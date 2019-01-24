Navios Maritime Containers adds to fleet

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) announces the exercise of a previously announced option to acquire a 2011-built containership from an unrelated party for $52.5M.

The containership is expected to be delivered into Navios Containers' fleet in Q1 2019.

The company says the containership will be chartered out at a net rate of $26,325 per day until November 2020 and $27,300 per day after that until October 2021.

The containership is expected to generate approximately $9.5M of revenue and $6.5M of EBITDA in the twelve month period following its delivery.

