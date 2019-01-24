Blue Mountain prepares proxy fight to dump PG&E's board

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) shareholder Blue Mountain Capital prepares to launch a proxy fight, saying it plans to announce a new slate of board members by Feb. 21.

The hedge fund, which owns ~11M PG&E shares, says it will seek support from shareholders to replace all 10 board members at this year’s annual meeting expected in May.

"There is no imminent financial crisis - there is a leadership crisis," Blue Mountain says in a letter to shareholders. "In order to rebuild essential relationships and restore trust, the company needs an entirely new board."

Blue Mountain has publicly challenged PG&E’s plan to file for Chapter 11 protection around Jan. 29, and repeats its view that the bankruptcy is "costly and unnecessary."