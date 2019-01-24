China Lending +21% amid investment, business factoring update

Jan. 24, 2019 7:36 AM ETChina Lending Corporation (CLDC)CLDCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDCjumps 21% in premarket trading after acquiring a small stake in Zhejiang Lixin Enterprise Management Holding and reporting progress in its business factoring services unit.
  • CLDC acquired a 1% stake in Lixin, which provides financial leasing, factoring, funding, financing guarantee, and supply chain management tools and related advisory services for small- and medium-sized enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta region.
  • Meanwhile, China Lending's business factoring services unit has received multiple contracts in Shanghai and Hangzhou with contract value over RMB 5M, involving gross transaction amounts of more than RMB 435M ($64M), since its launch.
  • Previously: China Lending Corporation launches new supply chain financing services (Dec. 7, 2018)
