Canada Goose -3% after Wells Fargo warns on valuation

Wells Fargo drops Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to a Market Perform rating from Outperform in a biting downgrade this morning.

"While we remain confident on the trajectory of the GOOS brand and the fundamental story that has developed since their IPO in 2017, we feel the risk/reward today is not as compelling as it once was (when shares were cheaper and upside to numbers seemed easier to come by)," write analyst Ike Bochurow and team.

Concerns on valuation on Google Trend seach volume are also cited, although the longer term outlook from WF is still positive.

"We do view the fundamental story here as quite compelling (GOOS remains one of the strongest multi-year growth stories under coverage), we simply feel that valuation is going to become more relevant as the brand matures, the branded space remains choppy and certainly if brand 'heat' begins to cool off a bit."

The firm slides its price target on Canada Goose to $68 from $80.