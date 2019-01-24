American Airlines +6% after revenue topper

Jan. 24, 2019 7:47 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)AALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) jumps after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of estimates.
  • Operating revenue came in at $10.94B for the quarter and unit revenue was up 1.7% vs. +1.5% AAL guidance. Load factor was 82.1% vs. 82.8% a year ago.
  • Looking ahead, American sees Q1 revenue per available seat mile growth of 0% to 2% and FY19 EPS of $5.50 to $5.70 vs. $5.88 consensus.
  • CEO outlook: "We are intent upon running the most reliable operation in our post-merger history, pursuing high margin growth opportunities at our most profitable hubs, and executing on a number of valuable revenue and cost saving initiatives. We expect our total revenue per available seat mile to grow faster than our network competitors, and to deliver strong pre-tax earnings growth in 2019. At the midpoint of our guidance, 2019 diluted earnings per share excluding special items would increase approximately 40 percent versus 2018."
  • AAL +6.07% premarket to $33.53.
  • Previously: American Airlines beats by $0.03, revenue in-line (Jan. 24)
