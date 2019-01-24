STMicroelectronics +8.5% on Q4 beats

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) gains 8.5% premarket on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 7% Y/Y revenue growth.

Q1 guidance at midpoint has revenue of about $2.1B (consensus: $2.32B). For FY19, the company expects capex investments of $1.2B to $1.3B.

Revenue breakdown: Auto & Discrete, $967M (consensus: $941.7M); Analog & MEMS, $988M (consensus: $965.6M); Microcontrollers & Digital ICs, $689M (consensus: $694.7M).

Gross margin was 40%, down 70 bps Y/Y due to negative currency effects and price pressure, offset by by improving product mix and manufacturing efficiency.

