Textron +8% after big Q4 earnings beat, upbeat guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) +7.9% pre-market after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations and issuing above consensus FY 2019 earnings guidance, seeing full-year EPS of $3.55-$3.75 vs. $3.50 analyst consensus estimate.

Q4 adjusted earnings were $1.15/share vs. $0.74 in the year-ago quarter, but Q4 revenues fell 6.6% Y/Y to $3.75B vs. $3.99B consensus, and the company sees FY 2019 revenues coming in flat Y/Y to ~$14B vs. $14.6B consensus.

TXT also forecasts amassing $1.02B-$1.12B of net cash from operating activities of continuing operations for its manufacturing group in 2019 and $700M-$800M in manufacturing cash flow before pension contributions.

Q4 revenues at Textron Aviation rose 12% to $1.6B, due to higher volume and mix across the jet and commercial turboprop product lines, and the group delivered 63 jets, up from 58 last year, and 67 commercial turboprops, up from 45 last year.

TXT says Bell revenues fell 16% Y/Y to $827M, primarily on lower military volume, and the segment delivered 46 commercial helicopters in the quarter vs. 45 a year ago.